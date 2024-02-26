Plus 1 Communications And Everymedia Announce Global Alliance To Provide Worldwide Communications Reach

(MENAFN- Pressat) Plus 1 Communications , an integrated communications agency with a strong presence across the UK and the Middle East with clients including Hard Rock Cafe, and Everymedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd ., a leading digital marketing and communications agency based in India have announced a strategic alliance to expand global partnering opportunities for brands and businesses.

This alliance aims to streamline operations and deliver enhanced value to clients worldwide by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.

Key leadership appointments have been made to drive this collaboration:

Karen Lane – Currently Managing Director of Plus 1 Communications, will act in a dual capacity as Director of Global Partnerships, Everymedia. Karen, who has lived and worked in Mumbai along with the Middle East, brings a wealth of global expertise in brand building and digital marketing across markets, making her an ideal candidate to spearhead Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications global expansion initiatives. Karen's integration enables global engagement for brands and businesses, connecting them with consumers worldwide.

Pooja Ramachandran - Who previously served as Director, Client Partner, has been appointed as Global Director - Strategy and Innovation, Everymedia. She will act as a key executive to further develop the use of innovative technologies across the business and expand new revenue streams that serve Everymedia's growing global client base. She will work closely with Karen and others in the leadership team to forge strategic partnerships to drive further business growth.

Commenting on the development, Gautam B. Thakker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Everymedia Technologies, said, "I am thrilled to announce this global alliance with Plus 1 Communications and these strategic appointments that reflect our commitment to nurturing top talent within the organisation and advancing our mission to enhance global communications reach. With their extensive experience and leadership qualities, I am confident that Karen and Pooja will play instrumental roles in driving success in the years to come, strengthening our ability to connect with consumers worldwide.”

Ricky Ghai, Chairman, Plus 1 Communications commented,“These changes and general intent signifies an exciting time for us. Having previously managed a small support team in India, this new alliance with Everymedia and Plus 1 Communications now gives us access to a team of over 300 employees expanding our capacity to serving international brands. India is a complex and booming marketplace and without 'boots on the ground', many struggle to reach the growing consumer base. We can now offer an incredible one stop shop as a completely integrated communications agency for global clients.”

Everymedia Technologies and Plus 1 Communications have a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for a diverse clientele, including renowned brands such as Hyundai, ISPL, Myntra, Siemens, ICICI Securities, Adani Wilmar, Revlon, Amazon Prime Video, Viacom, Bhansali Productions, Hard Rock Cafe, Wagamama, Puma, Etihad Airways and many more.

-Ends-

Notes to editors:

For further information please contact:

Head of PR

Christine Ducker

...

+44 7802 725465

About Plus 1 Communications

Plus 1 Communications is a fully integrated design, PR and digital solutions agency with international offices, focused on telling our clients' brand stories by reaching consumers using the right platforms at the right time.

Our clientele spans a diverse range of industries, ranging from Hard Rock Cafe and CarFest to Aldenham School. We build robust client relationships on a foundation of trust and transparency, and seamlessly embed ourselves into our client's teams to ensure we are working together to deliver on the desired objectives.

With a talented team of professionals in the UK, UAE and Mumbai, our services include – branding and creative design, public relations, web design and development, social media and influencer marketing, app design and development, SEO and content marketing, all with tangible, measurable results.

About Everymedia Technologies

Based out of Mumbai and established in 2009, Everymedia Technologies is one of India's leading digital media tech companies. Offering comprehensive digital marketing services designed to elevate brands, drive targeted traffic, and boost the bottom line, Everymedia Technologies specialises in designing robust digital infrastructures that deliver comprehensive solutions across all customer touchpoints, exceeding consumer expectations and surpassing business goals. Consistently generating and executing whirring campaigns for films, production houses, media owners, celebrities, and brands, their list of clients includes renowned brands such as Hyundai, Adani Wilmar, Myntra, Siemens, ICICI Securities, Revlon, and production houses such as Amazon Prime Video, Emmay Entertainment, Bhansali Productions and many others.