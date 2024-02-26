Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139524 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulates citizens and residents of the State of Kuwait on 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, appreciating their joy on these two occasions that embodied their loyalty to Kuwait.

3139516 RAMALLAH -- Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh delivers the government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas due to the current developments and the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

3139523 KUWAIT -- Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital announces the success of a Kuwaiti surgical team's local and regional medical achievement in enlarged abdominal aortic aneurism repair using endovascular laser fenestration.

3139520 ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Jo'an says that the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) MC13 was an important opportunity to enhance the trading systems.

3139535 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces committed massacres against Palestinians which resulted in the martyrdom of 90 people and injuring 164 others in Gaza during the past 24 hours, Palestine health authorities say.

3139501 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces the shooting down of two Houthi drones in the Gulf of Aden which revealed the Houthis' attempt to target a US oil tanker with a ballistic missile. (end)

