Baku-Sumgait Railway Infrastructure To Be Rebuilt

There is quite a lot of passenger traffic on the railway between
Sumgait and Baku.
Azernews reports that the Chairman of
"Azerbaijan Railways," JSC (ADY), Rovshan Rustamov, said this in a
statement to journalists.
He said that at the beginning of last year, 24,000 passengers
were transported daily, but now this number is more than 30,000.
This is due to the congestion in passenger trains.
He said that train delays happen all over the world.
"Even in cold and abnormal weather conditions, problems can
arise. The main reason for this is that the railway infrastructure
is very old. The electrical system on the Baku circular railway was
built in the 20th century. Although it has been modernised, the
road still needs to be overhauled. Currently, a project is being
prepared for it. It is planned to completely rebuild the road.
We are thinking of a plan that will not hinder the daily
movement of passengers and will carry out a complete reconstruction
of this line. It will be necessary to reduce the train intensity. A
large amount of investment is required for the implementation of
the project. It is being calculated. We are working on improving
the health of the railway infrastructure," added the chairman of
ADY.
R. Rustamov also says that passenger transport by railway in the
southern direction is not on the agenda.
"The opening of the railway line in the southern direction of
Azerbaijan for passenger transportation is not on the agenda,"
Rovshan Rustamov said in a statement to journalists.
According to him, this road can be restored for passenger
transportation only after major reconstruction works: "Since the
railway line in the southern direction allows moving at a speed of
20 km per hour, it is not considered acceptable for passenger
transportation. The railway line in the southern direction is
technically only suitable for freight transportation.
R. Rustamov also clarified the issue of dismantling intermediate
stations: "During the optimisation, stations located in close
proximity can be combined or cancelled."
