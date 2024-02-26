Protest Action Related To 32Nd Anniversary Of The Khojaly Genocide Held In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A protest action related to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in front of Cologne Cathedral, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijanis living in Cologne and surrounding cities and representatives of communities with a friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan attended the protest action organised by the European Azerbaijan Centre.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and then the memory of the martyrs and Khojaly victims was commemorated with a minute's silence. Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre Zaur Aliyev, deputy chairman Sardar Aliyev, member of the board of directors Gazanfar Kazimov, members of the families of martyrs, and others delivered speeches. They said that though thirty-two years have passed since the Khojaly Genocide, Azerbaijanis living abroad have not forgotten the pain of those terrible days.

It was stated that the Khojaly genocide was a crime against humanity, and it was not the only act of genocide committed by the Armenians. The slogans were chanted in German and Azerbaijani.

Informative posters depicting Armenian vandalism were displayed by the protesters. Books, flyers, and brochures published in German and English were distributed to city residents. The exhibition of photos depicting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide aroused great interest among the members of the local community.

The event, attended by more than 200 people, ended with the waving of national flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Germany under the strains of“Koroghlu” Overture.