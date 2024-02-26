Protest Action Related To 32Nd Anniversary Of The Khojaly Genocide Held In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
A protest action related to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide was held in front of Cologne Cathedral, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijanis living in Cologne and surrounding cities and
representatives of communities with a friendly attitude towards
Azerbaijan attended the protest action organised by the European
Azerbaijan Centre.
First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and then
the memory of the martyrs and Khojaly victims was commemorated with
a minute's silence. Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre Zaur
Aliyev, deputy chairman Sardar Aliyev, member of the board of
directors Gazanfar Kazimov, members of the families of martyrs, and
others delivered speeches. They said that though thirty-two years
have passed since the Khojaly Genocide, Azerbaijanis living abroad
have not forgotten the pain of those terrible days.
It was stated that the Khojaly genocide was a crime against
humanity, and it was not the only act of genocide committed by the
Armenians. The slogans were chanted in German and Azerbaijani.
Informative posters depicting Armenian vandalism were displayed
by the protesters. Books, flyers, and brochures published in German
and English were distributed to city residents. The exhibition of
photos depicting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide aroused great
interest among the members of the local community.
The event, attended by more than 200 people, ended with the
waving of national flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Germany under
the strains of“Koroghlu” Overture.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107899977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.