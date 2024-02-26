Four Soldiers Of Offensive Guard Stopped Assault Column Of Russians Near Robotyne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, four soldiers of the Offensive Guard stopped an enemy assault column with three armored personnel carriers.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Four soldiers of the Spartan Brigade of the Offensive Guard stopped an assault column near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. The soldiers engaged in a battle against three armored personnel carriers with infantry on the armor," Klymenko said.

He added that the first armored personnel carrier exploded on a prepared mine, the second was hit by an RPG. The third managed to land infantry, and a small arms battle ensued. Despite their injuries, the guys did not retreat and emerged victorious. The brigade's fire support finished off the remnants of the occupiers.

As reported, the enemy's losses during the week amounted to more than 6,000 occupants, 44 tanks, 4 aircraft, 10 air defense systems, 447 drones and 21 cruise missiles.