Two Men Wounded As Result Of Artillery Shelling In Zaporizhzhya Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled a village near Zaporizhzhia with artillery, wounding two men.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"Two men were wounded by Russians in Prymorske, Vasyliv district. The occupation forces shelled a frontline village with artillery," he wrote.

Medics are providing assistance to the injured. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

As reported, yesterday the enemy attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander-M missile. One person was killed and two others were wounded.