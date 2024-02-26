Two Men Wounded As Result Of Artillery Shelling In Zaporizhzhya Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled a village near Zaporizhzhia with artillery, wounding two men.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
"Two men were wounded by Russians in Prymorske, Vasyliv district. The occupation forces shelled a frontline village with artillery," he wrote.
Read also:
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia
suburb with Iskander-M missile yesterday
Medics are providing assistance to the injured. Information about the destruction is being clarified.
As reported, yesterday the enemy attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander-M missile. One person was killed and two others were wounded.
MENAFN26022024000193011044ID1107899973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.