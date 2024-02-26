90 Palestinians Martyred, 164 Injured By Israeli Occupation Forces In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces committed massacres against Palestinians which resulted in the martyrdom of 90 people and injuring of 164 others in Gaza during the past 24 hours, Palestine health authorities said.

Palestine Health authorities added in a statement that the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip resulted in the martyrdom of 29,782 Palestinians and injuring 7003 others.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated in a tweet on their X account, "with prior coordination and accompanied by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams successfully evacuated 24 individuals from Al-Amal Hospital yesterday".

The PRCS added, "The occupation obstructed the convoy's passage for approximately seven hours at the military checkpoint west of the Al-Amal neighborhood all medics were forced out of their vehicles and made to sit on the ground, while three of them were detained and taken to an unknown location after being stripped of their clothes."

The occupation released one of them after midnight, while the detention of medics Jihad Aslim and Ramadan Ashour has continued since yesterday evening, PRCS stated. (end)

