Israeli Occupation Warplane Targets Lebanon's Baalbek

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes raided and struck the Lebanese city of Baalbek, resulting in several casualties, marking the first time since 2006 that the occupation targeted Baalbek deep in Lebanese territory, according to Lebanese media.

Israeli warplanes targeted a farm in the town of Haouch Tall Safiyeh, west of Baalbek, hitting food storage facilities and destroyed a house in the plains of Aadous, causing injuries to several people who were taken to hospitals, it added.

Israeli occcupation warplanes conducted an airstrike on the woody area located between Jarmaq and Jabal Al-Rafiaa in southern Lebanon, it mentioned.

The Lebanese resistance declared through local media that its air defense unit downed an Israeli occupation Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region.

Additionally, an occupation soldier gathering near the Hadab Yaron site was hit directly by missile weapons.

Southern Lebanon and the borders with occupied Palestinian territories see daily military clashes between occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood last October 7th. (end)

kbs









