Antiques And Pre-Loved Items Spotlighted In Good Finds Market At Doha Fire Station

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new pop-up market in Qatar is doing rounds on social media for its unique, retro, and vintage vibe! From quirky-designed ceramics to a 100-year-old ring box, one never leaves empty-handed when visiting the Good Finds Market at Doha Fire Station.

Citizens and residents still have a few days left before the market wraps up on Thursday, February 29. It runs from 4pm to 9pm with no entrance fee.

Good Finds Market hosts over 40 stalls for creatives, food vendors, and sellers of pre-loved items. Visitors can find ceramics, clothing, and accessories for fair prices while enjoying the winter breeze at the museum's grounds.

Since its launch on February 22, the market instantly went viral for its rustic and artistic space which resulted in a footfall of over 2,000 visitors per day.

Speaking to The Peninsula, the organisers were over the moon due to the overwhelming response from visitors, and are keen to turn the Good Finds Market into a regular event in the future.

Esam Alhijji from Saudi Arabia is the only non-Qatar-based vendor at the Good Finds Market. Among the vast antique items in his booth, a ring box and a jar dating back from 1917, are the most treasured pieces on display.



A pair of a ring box and a jar from 1917 at Esam Alhijji's booth at Good Finds Market.

"We really wanted to come and give an opportunity to showcase what we have here in Qatar, and honestly it was a great feedback," he said. "The response is amazing, it makes us want to come back."

Two friends, Amal and Lojaina were also at Doha Fire Station to check out the new market and found a few great finds for themselves.

Lojaina also shared her take on what makes a good find, saying, "I think something that you wouldn't find in a commercial store or the mall. Things that are unique and the price point shouldn't be insane."

Amal and Lojaina remarked the pop-up market was a great experience and would love to see more food options as well as jewellery stalls in the future.

The pop-up event is made possible by a collaboration between Torba Market and Doha Fire Station, underlining that it is a common ground for local talent and sustainability, as much as it is a place where "anyone can find something that connects with them".