US emerges as leading global LNG exporter with 21 percent share

(MENAFN) The United States has emerged as the leading global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, escalating its share from 1 percent in 2016 to 21 percent by the conclusion of 2023.



Based on data compiled by Anadolu from CEDIGAZ, the International Information Center on Natural Gas, the US shipped out 84.3 million tons of LNG to international markets in the previous year, surpassing Australia with 78.9 million tons and Qatar with 78.5 million tons.



Since its inaugural exports to the global LNG market in 2016, the US has seen a steady rise in its percentage share annually. Its export share climbed from 5 percent in 2017 to 21 percent in 2022.



With a 21 percent share of global LNG exports by the end of last year, the US was acknowledged as the world's primary LNG exporter.



In 2023, global LNG supply grew by 2 percent to 395 million tons, marking an increase of 7.3 million tons compared to the previous year.



According to CEDIGAZ data, the US has been the predominant contributor to global LNG supply, not only in 2023 but also over the last five years. Interestingly, total supply from regions outside the US remained static from 2019 to 2023.



In 2023 alone, the US boosted its exports to 84.3 million tons, which accounted for 6.7 million tons of the global LNG supply growth.

