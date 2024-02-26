Rajasthan: Rape Accused Who Attacked Victim Loses Leg After Coming Under Train

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) A rape accused who attacked the victim girl in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday, forcing her to withdraw her complaint, lost one of his legs on Monday morning after coming under a train at a railway line in Jaipur.

The accused, who has been identified as Rajendra Yadav (33), had attacked the 25-year-old victim woman and her brother on Saturday. The girl is battling for her life at the Sawai Man Singh Medical College here.

The Rajasthan police arrested Yadav on Monday in an injured condition.

The accused was reportedly trying to escape by crossing a railway line, only to lose one of his legs after coming under a moving train.

DGP U.R. Sahu said,“The police were raiding various places to arrest the accused. A GRP team informed the police about a person losing his leg after coming down under a train. When the ambulance reached the spot and took the injured person to the hospital, he was identified as accused Yadav with the help of his identity card. The accused is still undergoing treatment."

The officer also said that to avoid detection, the accused had changed his look by shaving his and beard cutting his hair short.

Yadav had served jail term last year on rape charge, and was reportedly pressurising the victim woman to withdraw the case that she had registered against him on June 17 last year.

Soon after being released on bail, he started putting more pressure on the girl to withdraw the case.

The victim had even sought police protection, said her brother.

He said the accused, along with his accomplices, attacked him and his sister on the evening of February 24. The attackers also reportedly fired a bullet, which pierced the victim's spine.

Eyewitnesses said that the accused continued to attack the woman with sharp-edged weapons till the time she collapsed.

Presuming she had died, the attackers fled from the spot, said station-in-charge Rajesh Meena, adding that one of the accomplices, Mahesh, was arrested on Saturday while a hunt is on to nab the remaining accused persons.