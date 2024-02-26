Gaza Health Ministry Reports 90 Deaths In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said Monday Israeli occupation forces carried out 10 massacres against families and civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, which left 90 people dead and injured 164 others.The latest victims raised to 29,782 the death toll since Israel launched the war on October 7, and the number of injured climbed to 70,043, the ministry said in its daily updateIt highlighted challenges facing rescue teams as Israeli troops continued to bar paramedics from reaching victims trapped under rubble or bodies on the streets.