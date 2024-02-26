Modern Public School Celebrates Annual Sports Day To Foster Holistic Development In Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, recently celebrated its Annual Sports Day, marking the day filled with athleticism, teamwork, and a vibrant display of the school\'s commitment to the physical and mental well-being of its students. The event witnessed an active participation of over 700 students, from preschool to class II, cheered by their parents and MPS staff.



The day commenced with an inaugural ceremony, marked by the resonating gong and the illuminating torch lighting ceremony. The festivities unfolded with a plethora of exhilarating activities, encompassing drills, flat races, relay races, and the serene yet invigorating Yoga- Mallakhambha. The grandeur of the event reached its pinnacle with the Grand Finale, captivating the audience with boundless enthusiasm and joy. Notably, the tony tots from various houses added a charming touch to the occasion by performing an impressive March past, further enhancing the festive spirit.. The schoolâ€TMs commitment to fostering a holistic approach to education shone through the diverse range of sports and physical activities featured in the event.



Moreover, the day showcased not only the competitive spirit but also the sportsmanship and collaborative efforts of the students, leaving the audience deeply inspired. Winners were honoured with awards, and all the participants received recognition for their contributions. Furthermore, the substantial engagement of parents added a significant dimension to the event. Their sizable presence and enthusiastic participation in cheering for their children underscored their crucial role in supporting and encouraging the young athletes.



In a notable addition, Ms. Alka Kapur, the Principal, was honored with a prestigious Guinness World Record certificate of appreciation for her commitment to environmental sustainability. This recognition further exemplifies the school\'s dedication to excellence beyond academics.



Ms. Alka Kapur, Principal of MPS, Shalimar Bagh, expressed her delight and gratitude for the triumphant culmination of the Annual Sports Day festivities.\"She remarked, \"It is heartening to witness the active participation of our students in various sports. This day brought success because of the collective efforts of our dedicated teachers and students, showcasing the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. It is through such endeavours that we strive to nurture not just academic excellence but also the overall development of our students.\"



As Modern Public School remains steadfast in its commitment to the holistic development of its students, events such as the sports day serve as pivotal platforms for nurturing values of discipline, teamwork, and healthy lifestyle. This celebration not only highlights the athletic prowess of our students but also reinforces the significance of a comprehensive education that transcends traditional classroom boundaries.





MPS (Modern Public School) Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, is the International Baccalaureate (IB), the global leader in International Education to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and confident individuals. MPS was established in 1971 and is known for achieving excellence in infrastructure, exemplary faculty and extra edge in co-curricular activities, and thatâ€TMs why it is known as the paragon of educational virtues. Today, Modern Public School is one of the fastest-growing schools in Delhi-NCR, with hi-tech infrastructure and well-experienced teaching staff. The school is a composite co- educational English Medium Senior Secondary School running on public lines permanently recognized by the Directorate of Education.





