Russians Hit Zaporizhzhia Suburb With Iskander-M Missile Yesterday

The Russian army fired an Iskander-M missile at a suburb of Zaporizhzhia. The attack, which killed one person and injured three others, took place yesterday, February 25.

This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region , Ukrinform reports.

"On February 24 and 25, the Russians hit a village in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander-M missile , attacked Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne from the air, used UAVs in Vilnyansk, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, and fired artillery and MLRS at other settlements in the Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was fatally wounded, and two more people were hospitalized," law enforcement officers wrote.

For two days, Malyshivka, Tavriyske, Vilnyansk, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Plavni were under fire from the Russian invaders.

The police registered 34 reports of destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure.

In Vilnyansk, a drone attack damaged private homes, shops, offices, and the local library. A fence and a farm building were damaged as a result of a missile strike on the territory of Shyrokivska ATC. Civilian houses were destroyed in Tavriyske, Orikhove, Hulyaypole and other frontline settlements.

The consequences of the Russian attacks were documented by law enforcement. Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings, the legal classification is Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, last weekend a 61-year-old local resident died as a result of shelling in Hulyaypole, and two more citizens, a 71-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were taken to the hospital.