Pms Of Ukraine And Bulgaria Pay Tribute To Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria Denys Shmyhal and Nikolay Denkov honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this in his Telegra .

"Ukraine and Bulgaria share common European values and jointly condemn the barbarism and aggression demonstrated by Russia," he said.

Shmyhal also thanked Bulgaria "for supporting the Ukrainian people in this brutal and unprovoked war."

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 26, Denkov began a visit to Ukraine together with other members of the Bulgarian government.