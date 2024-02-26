               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pms Of Ukraine And Bulgaria Pay Tribute To Fallen Soldiers In Kyiv


2/26/2024 7:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria Denys Shmyhal and Nikolay Denkov honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this in his Telegra .

"Ukraine and Bulgaria share common European values and jointly condemn the barbarism and aggression demonstrated by Russia," he said.

Read also: Bulgaria n PM arrives in Ukrain

Shmyhal also thanked Bulgaria "for supporting the Ukrainian people in this brutal and unprovoked war."

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 26, Denkov began a visit to Ukraine together with other members of the Bulgarian government.

MENAFN26022024000193011044ID1107899729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search