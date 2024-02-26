ICYF-ERC And Indonesian Youth Make Declaration On Khojaly Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international board and secretariat of the Eurasian Regional
Centre of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) made a
declaration on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide, committed against Azerbaijani civilians during Armenia's
military aggression and occupation of the territories of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
In the mentioned declaration, the ICYF-ERC underscores its
support for the "Khojaly: Recognise to Reconcile" International Coalition, established during an international
conference on“ Reconciliation through Recognition:
Peacebuilding and Transitional Justice” held in the
Italian Senate on March 1, 2022. “Khojaly: Recognise to
Reconcile” International Coalition consists of
representatives of renowned human rights organisations, such as the
Association Mothers of Srebrenica, Budapest Centre for Dialogue and
Mass Atrocities Prevention, and the Italian Federation of Human
Rights, whose main objectives are to encourage Armenia to properly
recognise the Khojaly massacre and offer a public apology to its
victims, to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijanis and
Armenians to overcome memories of the conflict, and together find
ways to achieve reconciliation and sustainable peace in the South
Caucasus.
In the declaration, the ICYF-ERC calls on Armenian leaders to
acknowledge the genocide and extend a public apology to its
victims. That would be an important step for reconciliation
efforts. Armenian authorities should hand over all perpetrators of
this crime to the Azerbaijani authorities, and the international
community should conduct a thorough legal assessment of the Khojaly
genocide, recognising it as genocide. “ICYF-ERC solemnly
commemorates and honours the innocent victims of the Khojaly
genocide and shares its condolences with the people and government
of Azerbaijan,” the declaration reads.
It should be noted that the Indonesian National Youth Council, a
member of ICYF, and the Indonesian OIC Youth Organisation, one of
the largest youth organisations in this country, made a joint
declaration.
