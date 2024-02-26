Nikkei Extends Rally To All-Time High

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh high Monday as traders returned from a long weekend, while China markets snapped a nine-day winning streak.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index zoomed 135.03 points, or 0.4%, to another all-time high of 39,233.71.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 91.12 points, or 0.5%, to 16,634.74.

South Korea's financial regulatory body unveiled new measures to improve corporate governance on Monday, taking a leaf out of Japan's playbook to help boost its undervalued markets and tackle the“Korea discount.”

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slipped 36.38 points, or 1%, to 3,453,36.

Investors await a slew of economic data expected this week including China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

In other markets

Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 13.79 points, or 0.4%, to 3,171.12.

In Korea, the Kospi retreated 20.62 points, or 0.8%, to 2,647.08.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index gained 58.86 points, or 0.3%, to 18,948.05.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 stepped back 9.93 points, or 0.1%, to 11,709.90.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 9.26 points, or 0.1%, to 7,652.84.











