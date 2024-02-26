ISL 2023-24: Confident Punjab FC Aim To Return To Winning Ways Against Fellow Strugglers Hyderabad FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Currently languishing at the 11th position on the points table, first-timers Punjab FC (PFC) will be aiming to return to winning ways as they face bottom-dwellers Hyderabad FC in Round 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season which will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Punjab FC are currently 11th on the table with 14 points from 15 matches, Hyderabad FC, the 2020-21 winner, are last in the table with four points from 16 matches.

The Shers lost their previous encounter against Jamshedpur FC 4-0 at home despite showcasing a solid first-half performance. Hyderabad FC who are yet to win a match this season lost their previous match 2-1 to Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru. In the reverse fixture, Hyderabad snatched a point from PFC through a last-minute Jonathan Moya goal.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC head coach Staikos Vergetis said,“The break between this game and the previous game was good for the team as we were able to prepare better, which went well without any problems or injuries. I believe that our players have understood their task and they will execute it in the best way for the crucial game tomorrow.

"The team has been performing better in the second half of the season. We had a bad result in the previous game even though the team created a lot of chances. Hyderabad have a good team that plays with high spirit. I am sure that tomorrow is going to be a good game and hopefully we come up with the three points,” he added.

Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal have been in fine form combining well to spearhead the attack for the side. The pair of Luka and Wilmar Jordan have scored five and three goals respectively while Madih Talal has played the role of the creator with four assists and leads the league in chances created.

PFC midfielder Sahil Travora, who has previously played for Hyderabad FC, is looking forward to the stadium where he has played many matches.

“I have many good memories in this stadium playing for Hyderabad and it's going to be a very special game. I am now with Punjab FC and I want to give everything to this club. Even though I am new I have developed a good bond with the team and we are doing well on the pitch also. We have had good time to prepare ourselves and I hope that we execute the same on the field,” Travora said during the pre-match press conference on Monday.