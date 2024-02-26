Musk supports ‘canceled’ Mandalorian artist in Disney lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, actress and former martial arts fighter, Gina Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune in the popular streaming show 'The Mandalorian,' has filed a lawsuit against entertainment giants Walt Disney and Lucasfilm. The lawsuit alleges false accusations of bigotry made by the corporations, stemming from social media posts that Carano claims were deliberately misinterpreted.



The controversy began in February 2021 when Lucasfilm announced Carano's firing, citing "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities" as "abhorrent & unacceptable." However, Carano contends that she was unfairly targeted for not conforming to the prevailing narrative of the time and that her words were consistently twisted to demonize and dehumanize her.



Enter Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), who has thrown his weight behind Carano's legal battle. Musk, known for his vocal stance on free speech and controversial opinions, endorsed Carano's lawsuit and urged others to join in. Carano revealed that she reached out to Musk after he offered legal assistance to individuals who lost their jobs due to their tweets. After months of discussions with Musk's legal team, they decided to press forward with the lawsuit.



Expressing her gratitude, Carano stated, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thank you to Elon Musk and X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light." Musk, in turn, reiterated his support by encouraging others to join the legal action against Disney.



The heart of Carano's argument lies in the claim that she was subjected to a relentless "bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying, and making an example out of" her. She implores everyone to scrutinize the social media posts that led to her dismissal, arguing that she was unfairly hunted down for expressing opinions that deviated from the acceptable narrative.



As the lawsuit gains traction, it raises important questions about the intersection of free speech, corporate accountability, and the power dynamics within the entertainment industry. Elon Musk's involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative, emphasizing the broader implications of individuals challenging powerful corporations in the digital age.





