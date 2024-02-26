US country artist passes away at age 62

(MENAFN) The world of American country music mourns the loss of iconic singer Toby Keith, who passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, as announced by his family on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). While the official statement did not disclose the cause of his death, it mentioned that Keith had "passed peacefully" surrounded by his family. The country music legend had publicly revealed his battle with stomach cancer in 2022, sharing that he had initially been diagnosed in the fall of 2021.



Throughout the first six months of his treatment, which included radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery, Keith remained resilient, acknowledging the challenges of living with a potentially "debilitating" condition. In a positive update last year, he shared with The Oklahoman that his tumor had shrunk by a third, expressing optimism about his prognosis despite the ongoing health journey.



Even amid his health struggles, Toby Keith continued to grace the stage and contribute to his musical legacy. He released the album '100 percent Songwriter' in November and delivered three sold-out performances in Las Vegas in December. Keith's impact on the country music scene was profound, with record sales ranging between 25 and 30 million in the United States. His debut single, 'Should've Been a Cowboy,' released in 1993, topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.



One of Keith's most controversial yet impactful songs, 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (the Angry American),' released in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks, catapulted him to a household name beyond country music circles. The song's patriotic fervor, with lyrics promising to "put a boot in your ass, it's the American way," resonated deeply during a tumultuous time in American history.



Toby Keith leaves behind a timeless musical legacy, survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three adult children. His daughter, Krystal Keith, follows in his musical footsteps as a singer-songwriter, ensuring that the Keith family's influence on the country music landscape endures.



As fans and the music community reflect on the loss, Toby Keith's contributions to the genre will be remembered with gratitude and reverence.





