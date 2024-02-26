Learnd Acquires Ashdown Controls Limited

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, 26 February 2024 – learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has acquired Ashdown Controls Limited, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider in the island of Ireland.

Ashdown Controls is one of the leading BMS and energy providers in Ireland. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and Antrim, Northern Ireland, Ashdown Controls provides BMS and energy management solutions to a wide range of customers throughout the island of Ireland to help reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.

“Now, more than ever, it's important that we all work to reduce carbon emissions and do our part to get Europe to net-zero” said Seamus McGlade, Owner of Ashdown Controls.“For over 35 years Ashdown Controls has been at the forefront of providing customers with BMS and energy solutions throughout the island of Ireland to help their buildings run more efficiently and effectively. Joining learnd will help us continue to grow our efforts by tapping into new resources and technology that can further increase our customers' carbon and energy savings. Together, we can unite the Power of Many to decarbonise the built environment throughout Europe.”

“Ashdown Controls plays a big part in our mission to unite the Power of Many by bringing a brilliant team, industry experience, and expertise to the learnd group” said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO.“Furthermore, Ashdown Controls marks our first acquisition in the European Union, and shows we're committed to our mission of decarbonising the built environment by becoming the leading energy management provider in Europe.

“We've been really impressed with the quality of work we've seen throughout this process” said Simon Wood, learnd's co-founder and COO.“We are delighted to welcome the entire team to learnd and look forward to working with them to achieve net-zero.”

learnd offers energy management solutions to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings. It went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange through a business combination in January 2023.

The acquisition is part of learnd's strategy to selectively pursue M&A opportunities and partnerships to consolidate the building management systems market and expand geographically, with the vision of becoming Europe's leading energy management provider.

