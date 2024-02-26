               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Peoples Conference Announces Sajad Lone As Lok Sabha Candidate For Baramulla


2/26/2024 6:10:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference on Monday declared its president Sajad Gani Lone as the Lok Sabha candidate from north Kashmir.

In a statement, party general secretary Imran Reza Ansari said that the decision has been taken after extensive discussions with party leaders and workers over the past two weeks

“It is with great pleasure I formally announce that Sajad Lone has acceded to the demand of the party. He will be the candidate of the party from Baramulla Parliamentary seat,” he said.

He stated that the party leadership wishes him the best and believes that the fiercest speeches on the floor of the Parliament, advocating the just cause of the people will finally be delivered by Sajad Lone after a painful wait of 7 decades.

“The people of J&K will finally get the chance to roar,” he said.

