US rapper gets detained after gaining three Grammy Awards

(MENAFN) United States rapper Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, found himself in the grip of the law after an alleged "physical altercation" backstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, according to Los Angeles police. The 48-year-old artist, who clinched three awards at the prestigious event, including his first Grammy in over two decades, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery. The incident occurred just after 4 pm, with the LAPD confirming Render's detainment and subsequent release later on Sunday. Render, known for his activism alongside his music career, is set to appear in court later this month.



The unexpected turn of events unfolded after Killer Mike's triumphant night at the Grammy Awards, where he emerged victorious in three major categories—Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. The rapper's wins came at the expense of industry heavyweights like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj.



Footage captured by the Hollywood Reporter shows Render being escorted from Los Angeles' Crypto Arena by police, handcuffed and surrounded by a bewildered atmosphere. The LAPD's statement acknowledged the arrest, specifying the charge of misdemeanor battery, but offered no additional details regarding the alleged altercation or the identities of others involved.



Killer Mike's arrest adds a surprising twist to what should have been a celebratory night, with the artist using his platform not only for music but also for activism, addressing critical issues affecting the Black American community, such as police brutality and racism. As fans and the music industry grapple with this unexpected development, questions arise about the impact on Killer Mike's career and his ongoing advocacy efforts.





