Khojaly Crime Under Investigation: Perpetrators Soon To Be Punished

Today is the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. Exactly 32 years ago, on the night from February 25th to 26th, Armenian armed forces attacked the peaceful residents of Khojaly, and 2500 Khojaly residents, who remained in the encircled town, began to move towards Aghdam. But Armenians shelled them in an ambush by encircling them from all four directions. As a result of the Khojaly genocide, which was a tragedy of a century, 613 civilians, as well as 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people, were killed atrociously, 8 families were annihilated, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one parent, 487 were wounded (76 of them were children), some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown.

Today, there are very few people who survived from Khojaly, however, after the 32-year partition, those people are returning to their homeland. Khojaly was cleared of separatists on September 19-20, 2023, as a result of the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh. On October 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly. The waving of the Azerbaijani flag in this city demonstrates once again that the blood of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy did not remain on the ground.

Even after years pass, it will not be possible to forget that night. Azerbaijanis living abroad are trying their best to convey this terrible event to the world as well.

Elnur Enveroglu , the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Azernews , says that peaceful actions related to Khojaly were held in London, Canada, and many European cities, and Armenian crimes were demonstrated to the world community. Since this massacre took place in recent history, witness statements and the already existing evidence could easily prove these heinous crimes.

“Khojaly crime has been recognized by about 17 countries around the world. 10 of these countries recognised Khojaly as a massacre, and 7 other countries, including Azerbaijan, recognised it as genocide. In addition, approximately 28 states in the United States have officially recognised the Khojaly genocide.

Although this had a certain effect on the restoration of justice for Khojaly, the fact that the city was completely under Armenian occupation for 31 years did not change anything,” he added.

E. Enveroglu thinks that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation caused a historical turning point through which part of the culprits of the genocide are in Baku prisons.

“In my opinion, the questioning of the criminals before the court of justice and the liberation of Khojaly from the occupation may mean the full establishment of justice for Khojaly.”

He reminded that Khojaly is the blood memory of Azerbaijan, and it will continue like this for millennia.

“Of course, the dead cannot be brought back. There is only one way to do this, and that is to bring the criminals, the perpetrators of the crimes, to justice. For example, the detention of Madat Babayan, who was involved in the Khojaly genocide, and the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan, are the best means for a fair trial of this heinous crime. However, this does not mean that all criminals receive their deserved punishment. There is no doubt that the legislative bodies of the Azerbaijan Republic continue to search for this,” E. Enveroglu stressed.

As for the attitude of society hereafter, the editor-in-chief also said that there were such brutal crimes between a number of tribes, nations, and states in history.

“For example, massacres in Indonesia in 1965-66 and Bangladesh in 1971, as well as acts of genocide in Cambodia, Guatemala, and East Timor, can be examples of them. Also, in spite of all this, after such events, a peace and reconciliation act was signed between the states. Peace has only a symbolic meaning, and it is for ensuring security and safety for the region and neighbouring countries. Enemies never sleep. Of course, Armenia has been harbouring hatred for the Azerbaijani people since a hundred years ago. However, behaving like more civilised societies befitting Azerbaijan - that is, being a warrior in war and a pioneer in peace - is characteristic of the Azerbaijani mentality.”

Touching on the efforts made to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Elnur Enveroglu said that since the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, the Azerbaijan Republic continues to search for those who died and went missing during the First Garabagh War. The remains of human skeletons found in mass graves discovered recently played a fundamental role in confirming a number of facts.

“Unfortunately, the fate of 150 Azerbaijanis missing in the Khojaly genocide is still unknown. Just as Armenia refuses to provide mine maps, it also avoids providing information about the fate of the murdered Azerbaijanis. This is an Armenian trait, and of course, Armenia thinks that it can avoid responsibility. But all the facts will come out sooner or later. Nothing remains hidden.

Along with Khojaly, the mass graves found in Kalbajar, the vicinity of Asgaran fortress, the territory of Shusha prison, the Edilli village of Khojavend and other areas testify to Armenian crimes. Armenia does not want this issue to be raised in the international court one day and tries to cover up its crimes by all means,” the journalist added

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief, emphasizing that the criminals get their own punishment, concluded by stating that criminals have already been caught one by one and brought to Baku.

“Based on the interrogations of Vagif Khachatryan and Rashid Beglaryan, as well as Madat Babayan, many organised Armenian crimes were registered. Those who are arrested are the perpetrators of the crime and those who carry out the tasks. Of course, behind this are those who organised the genocide plan, and we believe that one day it will be their turn.