Khojaly Crime Under Investigation: Perpetrators Soon To Be Punished

Today is the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide. Exactly 32 years ago, on the night from February 25th to
26th, Armenian armed forces attacked the peaceful residents of
Khojaly, and 2500 Khojaly residents, who remained in the encircled
town, began to move towards Aghdam. But Armenians shelled them in
an ambush by encircling them from all four directions. As a result
of the Khojaly genocide, which was a tragedy of a century, 613
civilians, as well as 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people,
were killed atrociously, 8 families were annihilated, 25 children
lost both parents, 130 children lost one parent, 487 were wounded
(76 of them were children), some 1,275 innocent residents were
taken hostage, and the fate of 150 people, including 68 women and
26 children, remains unknown.
Today, there are very few people who survived from Khojaly,
however, after the 32-year partition, those people are returning to
their homeland. Khojaly was cleared of separatists on September
19-20, 2023, as a result of the local anti-terrorist measures
carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh. On October 15,
2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly. The waving of
the Azerbaijani flag in this city demonstrates once again that the
blood of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy did not remain on the
ground.
Even after years pass, it will not be possible to forget that
night. Azerbaijanis living abroad are trying their best to convey
this terrible event to the world as well.
Elnur Enveroglu , the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Azernews , says that peaceful actions related to
Khojaly were held in London, Canada, and many European cities, and
Armenian crimes were demonstrated to the world community. Since
this massacre took place in recent history, witness statements and
the already existing evidence could easily prove these heinous
crimes.
“Khojaly crime has been recognized by about 17 countries around
the world. 10 of these countries recognised Khojaly as a massacre,
and 7 other countries, including Azerbaijan, recognised it as
genocide. In addition, approximately 28 states in the United States
have officially recognised the Khojaly genocide.
Although this had a certain effect on the restoration of justice
for Khojaly, the fact that the city was completely under Armenian
occupation for 31 years did not change anything,” he added.
E. Enveroglu thinks that the liberation of Garabagh from
occupation caused a historical turning point through which part of
the culprits of the genocide are in Baku prisons.
“In my opinion, the questioning of the criminals before the
court of justice and the liberation of Khojaly from the occupation
may mean the full establishment of justice for Khojaly.”
He reminded that Khojaly is the blood memory of Azerbaijan, and
it will continue like this for millennia.
“Of course, the dead cannot be brought back. There is only one
way to do this, and that is to bring the criminals, the
perpetrators of the crimes, to justice. For example, the detention
of Madat Babayan, who was involved in the Khojaly genocide, and the
arrest of Vagif Khachatryan, are the best means for a fair trial of
this heinous crime. However, this does not mean that all criminals
receive their deserved punishment. There is no doubt that the
legislative bodies of the Azerbaijan Republic continue to search
for this,” E. Enveroglu stressed.
As for the attitude of society hereafter, the editor-in-chief
also said that there were such brutal crimes between a number of
tribes, nations, and states in history.
“For example, massacres in Indonesia in 1965-66 and Bangladesh
in 1971, as well as acts of genocide in Cambodia, Guatemala, and
East Timor, can be examples of them. Also, in spite of all this,
after such events, a peace and reconciliation act was signed
between the states. Peace has only a symbolic meaning, and it is
for ensuring security and safety for the region and neighbouring
countries. Enemies never sleep. Of course, Armenia has been
harbouring hatred for the Azerbaijani people since a hundred years
ago. However, behaving like more civilised societies befitting
Azerbaijan - that is, being a warrior in war and a pioneer in peace
- is characteristic of the Azerbaijani mentality.”
Touching on the efforts made to commemorate the victims of the
Khojaly genocide, Elnur Enveroglu said that since the liberation of
Karabakh from occupation, the Azerbaijan Republic continues to
search for those who died and went missing during the First
Garabagh War. The remains of human skeletons found in mass graves
discovered recently played a fundamental role in confirming a
number of facts.
“Unfortunately, the fate of 150 Azerbaijanis missing in the
Khojaly genocide is still unknown. Just as Armenia refuses to
provide mine maps, it also avoids providing information about the
fate of the murdered Azerbaijanis. This is an Armenian trait, and
of course, Armenia thinks that it can avoid responsibility. But all
the facts will come out sooner or later. Nothing remains
hidden.
Along with Khojaly, the mass graves found in Kalbajar, the
vicinity of Asgaran fortress, the territory of Shusha prison, the
Edilli village of Khojavend and other areas testify to Armenian
crimes. Armenia does not want this issue to be raised in the
international court one day and tries to cover up its crimes by all
means,” the journalist added
The Deputy Editor-in-Chief, emphasizing that the criminals get
their own punishment, concluded by stating that criminals have
already been caught one by one and brought to Baku.
“Based on the interrogations of Vagif Khachatryan and Rashid
Beglaryan, as well as Madat Babayan, many organised Armenian crimes
were registered. Those who are arrested are the perpetrators of the
crime and those who carry out the tasks. Of course, behind this are
those who organised the genocide plan, and we believe that one day
it will be their turn.
