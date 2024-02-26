Some 2,500 Trucks Waiting In Line On Poland's Territory To Cross Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish protesters continue to block truck traffic across six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, allowing only for several freight vehicles per hour to pass in both directions.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The border blockade continues across six checkpoints, same as before. No trucks at all are allowed to drive from Ukraine via the Yahodyn checkpoint. As of this morning, a total of 2,500 trucks have been waiting in line on Poland's territory,” Demchenko told.

In his words, light motor vehicles and buses can drive freely across all checkpoints.

A reminder that Polish farmers have been holding protests on the border with Ukraine since February 9, 2024. The protesters demand that Poland ban agricultural imports from Ukraine and withdraw from the European Green Deal.

Polish carriers had been blocking road traffic on the border with Ukraine since November 2023 and suspended protests in mid-January 2024. From March 1, 2024, they are likely to resume the border blockade.

Photo: RMF24pl

