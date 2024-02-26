Mubarak Hospital: Kuwaiti Surgical Team Accomplishes Regional Medical Achievement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital announced, Monday, the success of a Kuwaiti surgical team's local and regional medical achievement in enlarged abdominal aortic aneurism repair using endovascular laser fenestration.

Dr. Adel Al-Ali, head of the catheterization and interventional radiology unit at the hospital, told KUNA, the medical team treated a complex aortic aneurism by using laser technology to create holes in the kidneys to irrigate them and add stents in place of the holes.

The Fenestrated Endovascular Aortic Repair procedure, Dr. Al-Ali explained that this required high-level laser technical skills and a renowned medical team, who hold certifications from the United States and Canada, to perform with the utmost precision.

The conventional alternative to this new laser procedure is an open abdominal surgery that was not suitable to the high-risk patient, Dr. Al-Ali said.

He pointed out the conventional procedure was available for cardiac (heart) catheterization through purchasing stents with the exact patient measurements, explaining the stents are made-to-order and are only available after six to 12 weeks.

Some patients, however, require immediate medical intervention.

Dr. Al-Ali added there are few facilities equipped to perform this laser procedure, therefore it taking place in Mubarak Hospital speaks volumes of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health who strives to provide the best and latest technology and medicine for its patients.

The surgical team that lead this achievement consisted of Vascular Surgery Consultant Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawaz, Dr. Adel Al-Ali, Catheterization and interventional radiology Consultant Dr. Hussain Jeraq, Anesthesiologist Dr. Fatima Dehrab, and Intensive Care Consultant Ali Malik. (end)

mrv













MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107899484