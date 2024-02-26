UN Chief Condemns Nat'l Community Failure Stopping Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 - (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and the inability of the UN Security Council to take action to stop the escalation.

In his opening statement at the 55th session of the United Nation Human Rights Council on Monday Guterres called for "serious reforms" to the composition and working methods of the Security Council.

He said, "The Security Council is often deadlocked unable to act on the most important peace and security issues of our time the Council's lack of unity on Israel's military operations".

Guterres added, "I invoked Article 99 for the first time in my mandate to put the greatest possible pressure on the Council to do everything in its power to end the bloodshed in Gaza and prevent escalation. But it was not enough." A humanitarian ceasefire and the respect of international Humanitarian law must prevail, he reaffirmed.

Guterres also mentioned the crises in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, stating, "Parties to conflict are turning a blind eye to international law the Geneva Conventions and even the United Nations Charter. Today's warmongers cannot erase the clear lesson of the past." Guterres called for a new commitment to all human rights civil cultural economic political and social as they apply to peace and security backed by serious efforts at implementation and accountability.

Guterres announced the launch of a system-wide United Nations to help States meet their obligations.

He said, "Under this agenda the United Nations will act as one to prevent human rights violations and to identify and respond when they occur. This is the protection pledge of all United Nations entities: to do their utmost to protect people." The UN secretary General emphasized that "the Summit of the Future" in September there will be an opportunity for such a re-commitment of the different states saying that the New Agenda for Peace to be discussed at the Summit applies a human rights lens to preventing and ending violence in all its forms. (end) imk

