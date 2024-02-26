Record label intends to let go of Roger Waters due to Israel remarks

(MENAFN) German music company BMG is allegedly contemplating ending its association with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters due to the musician's outspoken political remarks, according to a report by Variety published on Monday. Waters, aged 80, has previously criticized Israel for its actions in Gaza, accused the West of exacerbating the Ukraine conflict, and labeled the United States as the "most evil of all."



BMG had signed a contract with Waters in 2016, intending to release a newly recorded version of Pink Floyd's iconic 1973 album 'Dark Side of the Moon.' However, following the appointment of a new CEO last year, the deal was scrapped, and the record ended up being released by a United Kingdom-based label.



Sources cited by Variety indicate that BMG is now poised to part ways with the veteran musician entirely. While the company has not issued official statements regarding this potential move, BMG representatives reportedly declined requests for comment.



In a late last year interview with Glenn Greenwald, Waters hinted at the possibility of his departure from BMG, attributing the potential split to pro-Israel sentiments at the record label's parent company, Bertelsmann.



As a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, Waters has faced criticism, being labeled an anti-Zionist and even an anti-Semite due to his strong criticisms of Israel, opinions on the Holocaust, and questioning of the Israeli government's narrative regarding the October 7 attack by Hamas. Waters has consistently denied allegations of anti-Semitism.



The reported consideration by BMG to cut ties with Roger Waters sheds light on the complex interplay between artists, political activism, and corporate partnerships, raising questions about the impact of personal opinions on professional collaborations in the music industry.





