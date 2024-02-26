American-guided coalition attacks Yemen`s Houthis

(MENAFN) In a joint effort led by the United States and the United Kingdom, a coalition including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted a series of airstrikes on Yemen-based Houthi militants on Saturday. The military action comes as a response to a recent surge in maritime attacks carried out by the Houthi group in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



The Houthi militants have been actively targeting naval and commercial vessels since November of the previous year. The group claims to be acting in support of the Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has resulted in a significant death toll in Gaza. The coalition's fourth joint strike targeted 18 locations across Yemen, focusing on Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter, according to a statement released by the coalition.



The coalition argues that the Houthi attacks demand an international response. The United States Department of Defense issued a separate statement affirming its commitment to taking necessary action to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways.



In response to the coalition's airstrike, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the Houthis targeted a United States tanker and warship. The report stated that missiles aimed at the tanker were intercepted, but it remains unclear whether the military ship sustained any damage.



The Houthi military had previously declared its intent to retaliate against any American or British "aggression" against Yemen. The recent escalation underscores the complex and volatile dynamics in the region, with global powers taking decisive military action in response to perceived threats emanating from the Yemeni conflict. The situation raises concerns about the potential for further escalation and the broader implications for regional stability.





