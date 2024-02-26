ASE Sees Marginal Decline In Trading Activity

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded trading on Monday with approximately 3.3 million shares exchanged through 2,571 transactions, totaling about JD4 million.The stock index experienced a marginal decline, closing at 2,465 points, down by 0.01 percent from the previous session.Analysis of closing prices revealed that 35 companies saw an uptick in their share prices, while 28 witnessed a decrease. Share prices of 33 companies remained unchanged.

