PM Receives Report On Labor Market In Fourth Industrial Revolution

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh received the Economic and Social Council's report on the country's status, focusing on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Jordan's labor market in 2023.Upon receiving the report from Council President Musa Shteiwi, the Prime Minister emphasized the council's vital role in addressing national issues, analyzing sectors, and contributing to progress.The report delves into the Fourth Industrial Revolution's impact on Jordan's labor market, assessing sector readiness, educational alignment with market needs, and adaptation to digital transformations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.