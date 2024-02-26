(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) All-New Ford Territory Dark Edition Elevates Crossover SUV Style in the Middle East









The top-spec Territory is available in Elegant White, Lustrous Grey, and Panther Black

Premium accents and exclusive Territory badging for a standout exterior Interior features Carbon Fiber theme and Dark Edition-exclusive orange stitching

DUBAI, UAE, February 26 2024 – The newly launched All-New Ford Territory Dark Edition brings premium design enhancements to one of the region's favorite crossover SUVs. Building on the success of the All-New Territory, the Dark Edition brings a distinct visual upgrade to an already favored small SUV, incorporating modern design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge safety features.

“Since its launch in late 2022, the Ford Territory has proven immensely popular among drivers in the Middle East,” says Sreejith Govind – Brand Manager, Middle East.“Its modern design, advanced driving and safety technologies, and responsive drive has appealed to young professionals and small families alike – reflected in its status as Ford's top-selling SUV across the region.”

“The Dark Edition takes the All-New Territory's modern design up a notch, with unique exterior and interior accents matched by a smooth, technology-enhanced driving experience.”

Striking Exterior

The All-New Ford Territory Dark Edition dazzles in Elegant White, Lustrous Grey, and Panther Black. Accentuated by a satin black grille, ebony black alloy wheels, and a black roof railing, it stands out further with a dark“Territory” badge at the rear.

Aligning with Ford's DNA, the Dark Edition features a coast-to-coast upper graphic, integrating grille and signature light, complemented by lower graphics and full LED lighting. The headlamps exhibit a distinctive design with daytime running LED lights, creating a powerful front look. The vehicle's contemporary design is emphasized by a strong shoulder line, enhancing its progressive energy. The rear headlamps showcase innovative lighting technology, emphasizing modernity.

Stylized Interior

In the cabin, the Dark Edition offers a comfortable Dual Zone Climate Control System with a PM2.5 air cabin filter, ensuring high air quality. Ventilated leather seats cool backseat passengers quickly, providing comfort in the spacious interior. With a nearly flat central platform, passengers enjoy freedom of movement, complemented by more than 20 spacious storage compartments and an extensible 448-liter trunk.

Performance Technology

The All-New Ford Territory boasts an EcoBoost 1.8L engine across all versions, delivering 320Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500rpm and impressive power up to 190 hp. Paired with an advanced dual clutch Seven-Speed automatic transmission by Magna, Ford's German strategic supplier, it ensures smooth, responsive gear shifting and exceptional fuel efficiency, aided by low rolling resistance tires.

In the Middle East, the All-New Territory features four driving modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain – allowing customers to tailor their driving experience, whether navigating crowded urban areas or embarking on long-distance journeys.

Advanced safety and comfort technologies define the All-New Ford Territory's driving experience. Equipped with driver-assist technologies in Ford Co-Pilot, easily navigable through an Arabic control interface, it ensures maximum safety:



BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert: Enhances blind spot monitoring, providing an additional set of eyes during lane changes.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go Feature: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even stopping if necessary. Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Detects potential collisions and activates emergency braking if the driver's response is insufficient.

Other safety technologies include Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Aid (LKS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Passive Anti-Theft System.

The All-New Ford Territory ensures driver and passenger safety while offering convenience and comfort:



12-inch Central Touchscreen: Minimalist design with digital speedometer display ensures easy command over functions. E-Shifter Innovation: Modern rotary design for practicality and suitability.

The Territory also features premium elements such as wireless charging, USB type-C and type-A charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, rich audio entertainment systems (six or eight speakers), steering wheel audio controls, smart keyless entry with Power Push Start, and a Hands-free Power Liftgate. It blends seamlessly into daily life while adding a touch of enjoyment to every journey.

The All-New Ford Territory Dark Edition merges sophisticated aesthetics with innovative design, setting a new standard for crossover SUVs in the Middle East. Contact your local Ford distributor to arrange a test drive.