Deputy Amir Chairs Third Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University (QU), His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the third meeting of the QU Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023-2024, which was held at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board reviewed its accomplished decisions and recommendations from the second meeting of the academic year 2023-2024, which was held on December 25, 2023.

This was followed by a discussion on the topics on agenda and appropriate decisions regarding them were taken.

The Board also approved the establishment of the College of Sports Sciences and its academic programs, as the twelfth college at Qatar University.