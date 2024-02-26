Trump exnihilates last Republican opponent

(MENAFN) In a commanding win, former President Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the South Carolina Republican primary, comfortably defeating his last remaining rival, former governor Nikki Haley, according to projections by multiple news agencies. With 60 percent of the ballots counted, Trump commands a substantial lead with 60.1 percent of the votes, solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential race against Joe Biden.



Trump's triumph in South Carolina was widely anticipated, reflecting the enduring support he maintains within the Republican base. As the 45th president, he continues to frame his potential return to the White House as a necessary response to what he portrays as the detrimental impact of Biden's presidency on the nation. In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on the same day as the primary, Trump critiqued Biden's mental state and presidential record, asserting that the country would face dire consequences if Biden were to secure a second term.



During his CPAC address, Trump predicted ongoing challenges at the southern border, accusing Biden of failing to address immigration issues effectively. He forewarned of the continuation of what he termed "hordes of illegal aliens" crossing the Mexico-United States border under Biden's administration.



Nikki Haley, Trump's sole high-profile Republican rival following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's withdrawal from the race last month, faced a significant defeat in South Carolina. Haley has been critical of Trump's presidency, describing it as "chaotic" and labeling him as "toxic" with a lack of "moral clarity." Her candidacy represented a prominent challenge within the Republican Party, but Trump's resounding victory reinforces his dominance and popularity among party members.



As Trump consolidates his position as the Republican frontrunner, the South Carolina primary marks a pivotal moment in the evolving landscape of the 2024 presidential race. The results underscore the continued influence of Trump within the GOP and set the stage for a potentially contentious and closely watched political battle against President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.



