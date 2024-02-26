Rubina Dilaik Presents Vision Of 'Perfect Morning' With Her Daughter In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are on a vacation to Goa with their twins, and the 'Chotti Bahu' actress shared a sneak peek into her 'perfect morning', giving major couple goals.

Rubina and Abhinav, who have recently become parents to the twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa, are enjoying some quality family time in the beautiful locales of Goa.

On Monday, Rubina took to Instagram stories, and shared a Reel video, where the 'Bigg Boss 14' winner can be seen playing with her daughter's tiny feet.

The mother-daughter duo is lying down on a towel on the beach, enjoying the sand and the mesmerising ocean.

The video doesn't show their faces and pans into the wider view of the location.

Another video gives a glimpse of the resort, where the family is staying. Rubina can be seen playing with her open hair, wearing a blue and green tye-dye co-ord set. She is enjoying the breeze and enchanting view of the water body.

Earlier, the family also went for a staycation in Lonavala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.