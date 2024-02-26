G7 vows to procced with bankrolling Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a joint statement issued after an online summit marking the two-year anniversary of the Ukraine conflict, the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies affirmed their commitment to providing continued financial aid to Kiev. The statement underscored the G7's focus on addressing Ukraine's urgent financing needs, supporting its right to self-defense, and ensuring long-term security. While welcoming the European Union's approval of a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) aid package through 2027, the G7 leaders urged Western allies to supplement it with additional support to bridge Ukraine's remaining budget gap estimated at USD37.3 billion for the current year.



The G7 emphasized the need for more private investments in post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine, highlighting that this issue would be a focal point at the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. According to the latest estimates, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is currently estimated at USD486 billion. The commitment to financial assistance signifies the international community's recognition of the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine and the imperative of supporting its reconstruction efforts.



Simultaneously, the G7 leaders pledged to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia, aiming to raise the cost of Russia's involvement in the conflict and impede its efforts to strengthen its military capabilities. The group indicated a commitment to explore further measures, including tightening enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil to limit future energy revenues. While specific details of the new measures were not elaborated upon, the G7 also issued a warning of potential additional secondary sanctions against third countries facilitating Russia in evading sanctions.



The joint statement reflects the G7's multifaceted approach, encompassing financial assistance for Ukraine's immediate needs, a focus on long-term security, and a concerted effort to exert economic pressure on Russia. As the international community navigates the complexities of the ongoing conflict, this commitment signals the resolve of G7 nations to play an active role in shaping the trajectory of events in the region.



