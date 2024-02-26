Previous Trump opponent tops poll for vice leader

(MENAFN) Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as a leading contender for the role of Donald Trump's running mate, tying with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday. The poll, unusual in its timing, was held amid ongoing speculation about Trump's potential nomination for the 2024 presidential race, with a wide range of candidates being considered, including former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.



Ramaswamy and Noem secured the top positions in the poll, each garnering 15 percent of the votes, while Gabbard, who switched parties in 2022, claimed the third spot with 9 percent. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott jointly secured fourth place with 8 percent each. Notably, the poll took place while Trump has yet to officially secure the GOP nomination, despite winning all four Republican primary contests so far. Nonetheless, he is widely considered the presumptive nominee.



In a separate development on the same day, Trump decisively defeated his only remaining challenger, Nikki Haley, in her home state of South Carolina. Despite the setback, Haley remains committed to staying in the race, emphasizing her duty to represent the party's traditional establishment wing.



Ramaswamy, known for his promises to streamline the federal bureaucracy, implement strict immigration policies, and re-evaluate international relationships, has gained significant support among Trump's base. During his short-lived campaign, he refrained from publicly criticizing Trump, leading many observers to speculate that his candidacy aimed to secure a potential role in a Trump administration.



As the 2024 political landscape continues to unfold, Ramaswamy's strong showing in the CPAC poll underscores his appeal within conservative circles and positions him as a potential key player in the Republican party's future endeavors, particularly if Trump secures the nomination for the upcoming presidential election.





