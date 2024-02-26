Majority of Ukraine assistance returns to US

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNN, Acting United States Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland candidly revealed that a substantial portion of the aid allocated for Ukraine is redirected back to the United States, primarily for the production of weapons. Nuland, expressing confidence in the approval of the pending aid package by Congress, emphasized that the bulk of the funds serves to stimulate the United States economy by fostering domestic weapons production and creating employment opportunities across forty states.



The comments come in the aftermath of a stalled aid package, worth USD60 billion, requested by United States President Joe Biden, primarily intended for supporting Ukraine. Notably, a significant portion of the allocated funds is earmarked for weapons. The House of Representatives blocked the bill earlier this month, citing concerns and is expected to resume discussions on the aid package when they reconvene on February 28.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Nuland's sentiments, stating that approximately 90 percent of the financial assistance provided to Ukraine is channeled into the domestic production of weapons and equipment. In a press conference on December 20, Blinken emphasized that these funds would not only benefit American businesses but also contribute to the growth of local communities and strengthen the United States defense industrial base.



According to Germany's Kiel Institute, which monitors international support for Ukraine, the United States allocated nearly EUR68 billion (USD73.7 billion) in aid between January 24, 2022, and January 15, 2024. This substantial financial assistance includes approximately EUR43 billion (USD46.6 billion) specifically designated for military aid. Nuland's acknowledgment sheds light on the intersection of foreign aid, domestic economic considerations, and the role of the United States in supporting Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.





