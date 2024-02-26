Netanyahu claims Israel`s complete triumph is merely weeks away

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that a "total victory" for Israel is on the horizon, anticipating the achievement of this goal in the coming weeks. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Netanyahu outlined the government's plans for a major ground offensive in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, specifically in the city of Rafah, identified as the last stronghold of Hamas.



Despite international pressure urging Israel to reconsider its campaign in Rafah, where approximately 1.4 million civilians have sought refuge after being displaced by Israeli bombardments, Netanyahu remains resolute in pursuing what he terms as "total victory." The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are set to storm Gaza's last Hamas stronghold, with a plan to evacuate civilians into previously cleared areas to the north of Rafah.



Netanyahu indicated a potential brief delay in the offensive if a temporary ceasefire is negotiated with Hamas. However, he emphasized that the operation is inevitable, stating, "If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway." According to the Prime Minister, achieving "total victory" is a paramount goal that is within reach, asserting that the intense phase of the fighting will be completed in the coming weeks once the Rafah operation commences.



In the interview, Netanyahu claimed that the IDF has already dismantled 18 out of the 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza. He highlighted that the remaining four units are concentrated in Rafah, near the enclave's border with Egypt. The Prime Minister's statements reveal a strong determination to eliminate Hamas and secure what he perceives as a decisive victory.



As tensions escalate in the region, Netanyahu's remarks provide insight into Israel's military strategy and objectives, raising questions about the potential humanitarian impact and the broader implications for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The looming offensive in Rafah adds a significant chapter to the complex dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, prompting international observers to closely monitor developments and assess the potential consequences for the region.





