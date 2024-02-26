(MENAFN) In a comprehensive exposé published by the New York Times on Sunday, it was revealed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has transformed Ukraine into a significant asset for espionage activities aimed at Russia. The revelations shed light on a clandestine network of secret bases funded and organized by United States specialists on Ukrainian soil, marking a strategic move in the ongoing intelligence efforts since the 2014 Maidan coup.



The New York Times piece, based on insights from current and former officials in the United States, Ukraine, and Europe, details the creation of at least 12 secret spy bases strategically positioned near the Russian border within Ukraine. These bases reportedly serve as hubs for collecting diverse information on Russia, coordinating drone strikes, and managing a network of agents purportedly operating within Russian territory.



Journalists from the New York Times gained access to one such forward operating base, housed in an underground bunker. The facility, funded and equipped by the CIA, is described as a center for eavesdropping on Russian military communications and orchestrating drone strikes within Russian borders. General Sergey Dvoretsky, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official, confirmed the CIA's involvement in the establishment and operation of the base.



The CIA's investment in this network extends beyond traditional intelligence gathering, as the agency reportedly equipped the base with advanced communications gear and large computer servers, utilizing the facility for hacking into satellites belonging to Russia, Belarus, and China. The revelations underscore the depth of technological sophistication employed in this covert operation.



Furthermore, the New York Times highlights the role of American intelligence agencies in supplying Ukraine with crucial information on Russian troop movements and missile strikes throughout the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. The extensive collaboration between the CIA and Ukrainian intelligence raises questions about the implications of such partnerships on the geopolitical landscape and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



As the article unveils the intricate details of this covert alliance, it prompts a broader discussion on the ethics and consequences of intelligence operations conducted by global powers on the territory of other sovereign nations, marking a pivotal chapter in the evolving dynamics of international espionage.





