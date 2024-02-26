American pilot sets himself ablaze in front of Israeli Embassy in Washington

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident on Sunday, a man, identified as an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. The individual, named Aaron Bushnell, is now in critical condition, as confirmed by Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for DC Fire and EMS.



The dramatic episode was captured on video by independent journalist Talia Jane, who reported that the man, dressed in a military uniform, declared, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide" and shouted "Free Palestine" before igniting himself. The disturbing footage shows a man in fatigues engulfed in flames.



The incident follows a series of pro-Palestine protests outside Israeli missions globally, triggered by Israel's military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Demonstrators have been advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and drawing attention to the significant civilian casualties resulting from the conflict.



This is not the first act of self-immolation related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In early December, another individual set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, Georgia. The intensity of emotions surrounding the conflict has led to both pro-Palestine and pro-Israeli demonstrations, with the latter mourning Israelis killed by Hamas and demanding the release of hostages taken during the group's attack on October 7, which marked the beginning of the ongoing war.



United States Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley confirmed the involvement of an active-duty airman in the incident, shedding light on the complexities and deeply held convictions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The shocking act of self-immolation serves as a poignant expression of individual despair and protest against perceived injustices, prompting broader discussions on the impact of international conflicts on individuals and the need for peaceful resolutions.







