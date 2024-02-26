Top Democrats claims Biden`s old age made him effective

(MENAFN) In response to growing concerns about President Joe Biden's age and potential reelection bid, California Governor Gavin Newsom has come forward to assert that Biden's advanced years are, in fact, a key factor contributing to his success. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Newsom sought to dispel worries about Biden's age by emphasizing the wisdom and character that have developed over the years, attributing the president's success to his advanced age.



At 81 years old, Biden is already the oldest president in United States history, and speculation about his cognitive sharpness has intensified in recent weeks. A special prosecutor from the United States Department of Justice investigating the mishandling of classified documents by Biden acknowledged evidence of criminal conduct but expressed reservations about the feasibility of convicting a sitting president, characterizing Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with a bad memory."



A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll released on February 11 indicated that 86 percent of Americans believe Biden is too old to seek a second four-year term. Newsom, who has faced accusations of running a shadow presidential campaign in case Biden decides against seeking reelection in 2024, dismissed such speculation as "idle chatter" in his NBC interview. The 56-year-old governor urged Democrats to focus on action, asserting that the party should worry less about age-related discussions and instead concentrate on continuing their winning streak and making a compelling case for their agenda.



As debates about Biden's age and potential reelection bid persist, Newsom's defense of the president's competence adds an intriguing layer to the political discourse, challenging conventional perceptions and urging Democrats to prioritize substantive action over distracting speculations.





