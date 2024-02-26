(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the INSA polling institute for the tabloid Bild reveals that a majority of Germans express dissatisfaction with the government's policies regarding Ukraine.



Nearly 50 percent of respondents believe that Ukrainian refugees in Germany are receiving 'too much support,' emphasizing concerns about the allocation of resources and the government's focus on assistance rather than diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The survey also indicates skepticism about the success of integration efforts, with over half of participants believing that attempts to assimilate Ukrainians into German society have fallen short.



As of January 2022, the number of Ukrainians residing in Germany has surged from 138,000 to 1.15 million, constituting 1.4 percent of the population, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office cited by Bild. The report highlights a perceived strain on social services, as Ukrainians became the largest foreign welfare recipient group in the country, accounting for 30 percent of all foreigners receiving welfare payments. Berlin's lenient regulations for Ukrainians, exempting them from the asylum application process and automatically granting access to regular welfare payments, have fueled public debate over resource distribution.



The survey findings underscore a broader sentiment of discontent among Germans, reflecting concerns about the government's approach to the Ukraine crisis and the social integration challenges posed by the significant influx of Ukrainian refugees. With ongoing discussions about the balance between support for refugees and addressing the root causes of the conflict, the survey sheds light on public opinion as Germany navigates its role in responding to the humanitarian and geopolitical aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



MENAFN26022024000045015687ID1107899398