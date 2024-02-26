Salvadoran president claims West possibly to collapse

(MENAFN) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele issued a stark warning at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), cautioning American conservatives about the fragility of the United States economy. Following his landslide victory securing a second term with 84 percent of the vote, Bukele, acclaimed by United States right-wingers for embracing Bitcoin and taking stringent measures against gang crime, delivered a speech that highlighted what he referred to as the "farce" of printing unlimited amounts of money.



In his address, Bukele argued that the United States economy is built on the illusion of funding the government through high taxes, while, in reality, it relies on Treasury bonds purchased by the Federal Reserve with printed money backed by the bonds themselves. Describing this financial model as a "bubble," he warned that its inevitable burst could lead to the collapse of Western civilization.



Bukele emphasized that the situation is more dire than it appears, contending that if the public, both in the United States and globally, becomes aware of this financial mechanism, it could erode confidence in the currency. He predicted a fall in the value of the dollar and, subsequently, a broader collapse of Western civilization.



The Salvadoran leader called for substantial structural changes to the United States economy, challenging the conservative narrative that attributes the problem to high taxes. Instead, he asserted that the root issue lies in the unsustainable financial system dependent on money printing and Treasury bonds.



Concluding his speech, Bukele underscored the urgency for the next United States president to implement necessary policies and structural changes, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive re-engineering of the government from top to bottom to avert the impending burst of the economic bubble. This warning adds to the ongoing discourse about the sustainability of global financial systems and the potential consequences of unlimited money printing.



