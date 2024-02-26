(MENAFN) A glaring double standard in the West's approach to geopolitical conflicts has come under scrutiny, with a focus on the stark contrast in reactions to Russia's actions in Ukraine and Israel's actions in Gaza. The apparent hypocrisy, as acknowledged even by sources like The Guardian, raises questions about the use of rhetoric around "rules" and "values" as the West engages in a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine while simultaneously supporting Israel's military actions, despite the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) finding plausible evidence of genocide in Gaza.



The West's narrative during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, characterized by tough rhetoric and accusations of genocide against Moscow, has been marked by a notable failure to address the complexities of the situation. While Ukrainians have borne the brunt of the conflict, Western academics, journalists, and experts have been criticized for their one-sided narratives and the absence of a nuanced understanding of the conflict.



In contrast, the West's lenient stance on Israel's actions in Gaza, despite the ICJ acknowledging the possibility of genocide, exposes a glaring inconsistency in the application of international principles. The use of terms like "decolonize Russia" and labeling it "the last empire" reflects a fashionable yet misguided attempt to portray the modern Russian Federation as a colonizing force with peripheries, perpetuating three dubious ideas.



This examination of the West's double standards in responding to geopolitical conflicts sheds light on the selective outrage and inconsistent application of principles, raising concerns about the ethical and moral dimensions of foreign policy. The exploration of these inconsistencies prompts a broader conversation about the responsibilities of political elites, the role of media, and the need for a more balanced and objective approach to understanding and addressing complex global challenges.





