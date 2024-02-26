Defund Ukraine, give money to Israel instead

(MENAFN) During a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in suburban Washington, United States Representative Matt Gaetz made a bold proposal, calling for the withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations (UN) and the cessation of funding to the global body. Gaetz suggested redirecting the saved funds to support Israel's ongoing conflict against Hamas.



The Florida Republican urged accountability in new spending on foreign aid, insisting that equivalent cuts should be made to the federal budget. Gaetz's comments come amid the Biden administration's push for emergency spending, including approximately USD60 billion for Ukraine and USD14 billion for Israel. He argued that foreign aid to any country should be contingent on corresponding reductions in the United States federal budget, emphasizing that if aid is to be sent to Israel, it should be funded by defunding the United Nations.



Addressing a CPAC audience that responded with cheers, Gaetz expressed his stance, stating, "We shouldn't have any foreign aid to any other country without corresponding cuts to our own bloated federal budget." He emphasized that if there's a desire to provide aid to Israel, the funding should come from withdrawing support for the United Nations.



Gaetz, along with other conservative lawmakers, has voiced reservations about approving additional assistance for Ukraine. They argue that the Biden administration lacks a clear plan for resolving the conflict with Russia and is merely prolonging the hostilities. Notably, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a USD14.3 billion aid bill for Israel in November. However, President Biden has insisted on bundling assistance to Israel with military funding for Ukraine and Taiwan.



This proposal by Representative Gaetz adds a layer to the ongoing discussions about the allocation of foreign aid, the role of the United States in global organizations like the United Nations, and the complexities surrounding funding priorities amid international conflicts.





