Biden shows off his intimate life

(MENAFN) In an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Katie Rogers titled 'American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady,' President Joe Biden's candid remarks about his marriage and sex life have come to light. The book, set for release on Tuesday, provides insights into Biden's personal anecdotes, including instances where he reportedly attributes the success of his 47-year marriage to "good sex" with his wife, Jill.



Biden, known for his penchant for oversharing with reporters, has a history of making remarks about his personal life. Rogers details one such instance where the President boasted to his associates about his libidinous ways. In another example from 2006, Biden expressed his intention to run for president but humorously stated that he'd "rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep" during a gathering with Democrats.



This is not the first time Biden has publicly discussed his intimate life. A 1974 interview with the Washingtonian magazine saw him praising his late wife Neila's physique and candidly mentioning the challenges of maintaining a personal life while on the campaign trail.



The revelations in the book have prompted reactions from various quarters, with some conservative commentators questioning the authenticity of Biden's claims. The 81-year-old president's remarks have sparked skepticism, with sentiments such as "Joe Biden, who can't climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is 'good sex,'" expressed by 'Outkick' founder Clay Travis. Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in, humorously suggesting, "F**king the entire country doesn't count!"



As President Biden's personal anecdotes continue to capture attention, the book sheds light on the complexities of public figures navigating their private lives in the public eye. The revelations provide an additional layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding the President's communication style and the intersection of personal and political narratives.





