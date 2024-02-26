Pentagon probes 50 cases of Ukraine assistance fraud

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Pentagon's inspector general, Robert Storch, has revealed that more than 50 cases are currently under investigation for potential "theft, fraud or corruption, and diversion" related to military aid provided to Ukraine. The allegations of graft emerged shortly after the aid began flowing to Kiev, prompting Storch to address the issue at a recent briefing.



While no substantiated allegations have been confirmed thus far, Storch cautioned that this may change in the future as investigations progress. Given the rapid and substantial nature of weapons shipments to Ukraine, the inspector general emphasized the need for additional inquiries.



During the briefing, Storch highlighted a specific case involving unidentified items sent to Poland as part of a broader weapons shipment. These items subsequently disappeared from the shipping manifest when crossing the border into Ukraine in June. A report from Storch's office last year had noted the incident but did not specify whether the items were lost or stolen, instead pointing out a lack of visibility and accountability during the transfer process by Pentagon personnel.



While none of Storch's reports have identified outright criminality, the recent announcement marks the first acknowledgment of ongoing investigations into potential cases of "procurement fraud, product substitution, theft, fraud or corruption, and diversion."



Over the two years since Russia's military operation in Ukraine began, the United States has allocated approximately USD113 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian aid for Kiev. A substantial portion, around USD45 billion, has been directed towards weapons, ammunition, and other military support for Ukrainian forces. The revelations of potential fraud in aid spending raise concerns about accountability and transparency in the distribution of crucial resources to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.



