LG, Samsung combine efforts amid supply market struggles

(MENAFN) Amidst increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers and the looming threat of diminishing dominance in OLED technology, South Korean giants LG and Samsung are taking unprecedented steps to address the shifting dynamics of the display screen market. Once undisputed leaders in the sector, both companies find themselves grappling with declining shares in the TV and smartphone screen markets.



Samsung's decision to shutter its last LCD display screen factory in China in 2021 underscores the magnitude of the challenges facing the industry stalwarts. Instead, the company plans to rely on partnerships with local competitors for LCD screen production in the region, marking a significant departure from its previous manufacturing strategies.



In a surprising turn of events, LG is reportedly exploring the sale of its remaining LCD screen factory in China, signaling a strategic pivot amidst dwindling global sales of information technology products in the wake of pandemic-related closures. This move highlights the urgency with which both companies are adapting to the evolving market landscape.



The burgeoning presence of Chinese manufacturers, particularly BOE Technology Company, poses a formidable threat to South Korean technological superiority. With plans underway for a massive USD9 billion factory in Chengdu focused on producing high-end screens utilizing LED technology, Chinese competitors are rapidly encroaching on the last bastions of South Korean dominance.



The convergence of interests between LG and Samsung reflects a recognition of the urgent need to collaborate in the face of mounting challenges. This unexpected alliance underscores the magnitude of the transformation underway in the display screen market and underscores the imperative for industry leaders to adapt and innovate in order to maintain their competitive edge.

MENAFN26022024000045015682ID1107899321