Amir To Visit France Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin a state visit to the French Republic tomorrow, February 26, at the invitation of the French President HE Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir will discuss with HE Emmanuel Macron and senior officials the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest. During the visit, a number of agreements will be signed in several fields.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries, and developing the relations of cooperation and friendship.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.